Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (1-3) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSIN. The over/under is 233.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 -114 -106 233.5 -110 -110 -280 +230

Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (52%)

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics put together a 41-36-5 record against the spread last season.

The Pacers had an ATS record of 4-6 as underdogs of 6.5 points or greater last year.

A total of 43 Celtics games last season hit the over.

The Pacers had 43 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Boston did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-17-2) last season than it did in road games (19-19-3).

Against the spread, Indiana was better at home (23-18-0) than on the road (22-19-0) last season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists last year.

Jaylen Brown recorded 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Derrick White posted 15.2 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis collected 20.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2.0 assists. He drained 51.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers last season were 12.5 points, 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He made 48.0% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with an average of 2.0 treys.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam put up 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists last year, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 20.1 points last season, plus 10.9 assists and 3.9 boards.

Myles Turner collected 17.1 points, 6.9 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 52.4% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

T.J. McConnell averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Nesmith posted 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

