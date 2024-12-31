Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSWI

The Indiana Pacers (16-17) host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-14) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The Pacers are 1-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -1 229.5 -116 -102

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (56%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pacers have gone 13-18-2 against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 12-17-1 against the spread this season.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 30 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 30 opportunities (46.7%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (8-11-1) than it has in home games (5-7-1).

The Pacers have hit the over on the total in 10 of 13 home games (76.9%), compared to 11 of 20 road games (55%).

This season, Milwaukee is 7-8-1 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-9-0 ATS (.357).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Bucks' games have finished above the over/under at home (43.8%, seven of 16) than on the road (50%, seven of 14).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.8 points, 3.6 boards and 8.7 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field and 43.8% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Myles Turner averages 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

T.J. McConnell averages 11 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 55% from the field.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He is also draining 61.3% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

The Bucks are getting 25.9 points, 4.6 boards and 7.7 assists per game from Damian Lillard.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.9 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Bucks get 7.5 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 4 boards and 1.7 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.