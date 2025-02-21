NHL
Oilers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22
The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Flyers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (34-17-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-26-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-196)
|Flyers (+162)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.5%)
Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Oilers. The Flyers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.
Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Flyers on February 22, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +162 underdog despite being at home.