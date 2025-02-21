Oilers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (34-17-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-26-7)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-196) Flyers (+162) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (62.5%)

Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Oilers. The Flyers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.

Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Flyers on February 22, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +162 underdog despite being at home.

