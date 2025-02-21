FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (34-17-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-26-7)
  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-196)Flyers (+162)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.5%)

Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Oilers. The Flyers are -170 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +138.

Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Flyers on February 22, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +162 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup