Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Northern Illinois Huskies facing the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-521) | Central Michigan: (+385)

Northern Illinois: (-521) | Central Michigan: (+385) Spread: Northern Illinois: -12.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +12.5 (-110)

Northern Illinois: -12.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +12.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has covered the spread four times in 10 games.

Northern Illinois has no wins ATS (0-4) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Northern Illinois' 10 games have hit the over.

Central Michigan has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

As a 12.5-point underdog or greater, Central Michigan has two wins ATS (2-1).

Central Michigan has played 10 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (93.2%)

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Point Spread

Central Michigan is an underdog by 12.5 points versus Northern Illinois. Central Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Northern Illinois is -110.

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Over/Under

The Northern Illinois-Central Michigan game on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Moneyline

Northern Illinois is the favorite, -521 on the moneyline, while Central Michigan is a +385 underdog.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northern Illinois 24.3 95 18.6 18 45.3 11 Central Michigan 23.2 103 30.2 101 50.7 11

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

