2023 Northern Illinois Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:05 AM

This season, the Northern Illinois Huskies have put up a record of 2-4. Below, you can find their full 2023 schedule and results.

Northern Illinois 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Boston College September 2 W 27-24 Eagles (-8.5) 50.5 2 Southern Illinois September 9 L 14-11 Huskies (-6.5) 59.5 3 @ Nebraska September 16 L 35-11 Cornhuskers (-13.5) 42.5 4 Tulsa September 23 L 22-14 Huskies (-3.5) 54.5 5 @ Toledo September 30 L 35-33 Rockets (-12.5) 47.5 6 @ Akron October 7 W 55-14 Huskies (-4.5) 41.5 7 Ohio October 14 - Bobcats (-5.5) 44.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Northern Illinois Last Game

The Huskies, in their most recent outing, knocked off the Akron Zips 55-14. Against the Zips, Rocky Lombardi led the Huskies with 191 yards on 10-of-15 passing (66.7%) for two TDs and no interceptions. On the ground, Antario Brown rushed for 280 yards on 13 carries (21.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. Kacper Rutkiewicz reeled in one ball for 64 yards (averaging 64.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Zips.

Northern Illinois Betting Insights

Northern Illinois has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 1-2 in those games.

The Huskies have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (1-2).

Find more in-depth analysis about Northern Illinois on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Northern Illinois Huskies on FanDuel today!