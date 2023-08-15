2023 Northern Illinois Football Odds and Schedule
This season, the Northern Illinois Huskies have put up a record of 2-4. Below, you can find their full 2023 schedule and results.
Northern Illinois 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Boston College
|September 2
|W 27-24
|Eagles (-8.5)
|50.5
|2
|Southern Illinois
|September 9
|L 14-11
|Huskies (-6.5)
|59.5
|3
|@ Nebraska
|September 16
|L 35-11
|Cornhuskers (-13.5)
|42.5
|4
|Tulsa
|September 23
|L 22-14
|Huskies (-3.5)
|54.5
|5
|@ Toledo
|September 30
|L 35-33
|Rockets (-12.5)
|47.5
|6
|@ Akron
|October 7
|W 55-14
|Huskies (-4.5)
|41.5
|7
|Ohio
|October 14
|-
|Bobcats (-5.5)
|44.5
Northern Illinois Last Game
The Huskies, in their most recent outing, knocked off the Akron Zips 55-14. Against the Zips, Rocky Lombardi led the Huskies with 191 yards on 10-of-15 passing (66.7%) for two TDs and no interceptions. On the ground, Antario Brown rushed for 280 yards on 13 carries (21.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. Kacper Rutkiewicz reeled in one ball for 64 yards (averaging 64.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Zips.
Northern Illinois Betting Insights
- Northern Illinois has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 1-2 in those games.
- The Huskies have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (1-2).
