North Carolina vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the North Carolina Tar Heels facing the NC State Wolfpack.

North Carolina vs NC State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Carolina: (-164) | NC State: (+136)

North Carolina: (-164) | NC State: (+136) Spread: North Carolina: -3.5 (-110) | NC State: +3.5 (-110)

North Carolina: -3.5 (-110) | NC State: +3.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

North Carolina vs NC State Betting Trends

North Carolina is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

North Carolina has no wins ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

North Carolina has played 11 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

NC State has three wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more, NC State has two wins ATS (2-2).

NC State has played 10 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

North Carolina vs NC State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tar Heels win (69.3%)

North Carolina vs NC State Point Spread

NC State is a 3.5-point underdog against North Carolina. NC State is -110 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -110.

North Carolina vs NC State Over/Under

The over/under for the North Carolina versus NC State game on Nov. 30 has been set at 55.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

North Carolina vs NC State Moneyline

NC State is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a -164 favorite.

North Carolina vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Carolina 32.5 34 27.5 83 55.0 11 NC State 28.6 63 30.5 104 49.9 11

North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Stadium: Kenan Stadium

