North Carolina vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the North Carolina Tar Heels facing the NC State Wolfpack.
North Carolina vs NC State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: North Carolina: (-164) | NC State: (+136)
- Spread: North Carolina: -3.5 (-110) | NC State: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
North Carolina vs NC State Betting Trends
- North Carolina is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
- North Carolina has no wins ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- North Carolina has played 11 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.
- NC State has three wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more, NC State has two wins ATS (2-2).
- NC State has played 10 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.
North Carolina vs NC State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tar Heels win (69.3%)
North Carolina vs NC State Point Spread
NC State is a 3.5-point underdog against North Carolina. NC State is -110 to cover the spread, and North Carolina is -110.
North Carolina vs NC State Over/Under
The over/under for the North Carolina versus NC State game on Nov. 30 has been set at 55.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
North Carolina vs NC State Moneyline
NC State is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while North Carolina is a -164 favorite.
North Carolina vs. NC State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|North Carolina
|32.5
|34
|27.5
|83
|55.0
|11
|NC State
|28.6
|63
|30.5
|104
|49.9
|11
North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Stadium: Kenan Stadium
