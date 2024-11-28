Nets vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (13-7) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024 as 4.5-point favorites. The Nets have won three games in a row. The point total for the matchup is set at 214.

Nets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4.5 214 -196 +164

Nets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (56.8%)

Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a matchup 12 times this season (12-8-0).

In the Nets' 19 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Magic games have gone over the total nine times out of 19 chances this season.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 10 times in 19 opportunities (52.6%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in nine home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The Magic have hit the over on the total in four of nine home games (44.4%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in five of 11 matchups (45.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 2-4-1 record) than on the road (.750, 9-2-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, four of seven) compared to away (50%, six of 12).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 5.4 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 15.6 points, 3.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 55.9% from the field.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.2 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Nets get 17.9 points per game from Cameron Johnson, plus 4.3 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Nets get 24.7 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Nets receive 9.2 points per game from Ziaire Williams, plus 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists.

Ben Simmons' numbers on the season are 5.9 points, 5.9 boards and 6.6 assists per game. He is draining 58.8% of his shots from the floor.

