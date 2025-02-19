Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-10) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (20-34), winners of three straight. The Cavaliers are huge favorites (-13.5) in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET (on YES and FDSOH) on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13.5 222.5 -800 +560

Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.4%)

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 35-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 27-25-2 this season.

This season, 35 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

The Nets have hit the over 42.6% of the time this year (23 of 54 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 20 times in 29 opportunities at home, and it has covered 15 times in 25 opportunities in away games.

When playing at home, the Cavaliers go over the total 62.1% of the time (18 of 29 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 68% of games (17 of 25).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (18-9-1) than at home (9-16-1) this year.

Nets games have finished above the over/under 34.6% of the time at home (nine of 26), and 50% of the time away (14 of 28).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Darius Garland is averaging 21.6 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 boards.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 3 assists and 9.1 boards.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 10.3 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Ty Jerome averages 11.4 points, 2.5 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field and 42.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He is also draining 54.6% of his shots from the field.

The Nets are getting 19.1 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Cameron Johnson.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Keon Johnson gives the Nets 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jalen Wilson.

