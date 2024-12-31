FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Want to improve your chances before today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (56.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-1)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -112, Bucks -104
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-17.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -2500, Raptors +1200
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SportsNet

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (50.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-3)
  • Total: 217.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -156, Clippers +132
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSSC

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
  • Total: 215.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -300, Timberwolves +245
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, KSBI

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (51.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-3)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -154, Lakers +130
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSOH

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (54.54% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-7.5)
  • Total: 238
  • Moneyline: Suns -310, Grizzlies +250
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

