NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 31
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.
Want to improve your chances before today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (56.00% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-1)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -112, Bucks -104
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.00% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-17.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -2500, Raptors +1200
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SportsNet
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (50.47% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-3)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -156, Clippers +132
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSSC
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.28% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -300, Timberwolves +245
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, KSBI
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (51.31% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-3)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -154, Lakers +130
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSOH
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Suns (54.54% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-7.5)
- Total: 238
- Moneyline: Suns -310, Grizzlies +250
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
