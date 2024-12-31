NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 31

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (56.00% win probability)

Pacers (56.00% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-1)

Pacers (-1) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Pacers -112, Bucks -104

Pacers -112, Bucks -104 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.00% win probability)

Celtics (87.00% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-17.5)

Celtics (-17.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Celtics -2500, Raptors +1200

Celtics -2500, Raptors +1200 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SportsNet

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (50.47% win probability)

Clippers (50.47% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-3)

Spurs (-3) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Spurs -156, Clippers +132

Spurs -156, Clippers +132 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSSC

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Thunder (70.28% win probability)

Thunder (70.28% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7.5)

Thunder (-7.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Thunder -300, Timberwolves +245

Thunder -300, Timberwolves +245 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, KSBI

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (51.31% win probability)

Cavaliers (51.31% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-3)

Cavaliers (-3) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -154, Lakers +130

Cavaliers -154, Lakers +130 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSOH

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Suns (54.54% win probability)

Suns (54.54% win probability) Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Suns (-7.5) Total: 238

238 Moneyline: Suns -310, Grizzlies +250

Suns -310, Grizzlies +250 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSE

