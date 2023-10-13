Navy vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Navy Midshipmen taking on the Charlotte 49ers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines.

Navy vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Navy: (-160) | Charlotte: (+132)

Navy: (-160) | Charlotte: (+132) Spread: Navy: -3.5 (106) | Charlotte: +3.5 (-130)

Navy: -3.5 (106) | Charlotte: +3.5 (-130) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Navy vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Navy has posted one win against the spread this season.

Navy has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.

Navy has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

Charlotte has covered the spread three times in four games.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or more, Charlotte is 3-1.

Charlotte has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

Navy vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Midshipmen win (62.6%)

Navy vs Charlotte Point Spread

Navy is favored by 3.5 points over Charlotte. Navy is +106 to cover the spread, with Charlotte being -130.

Navy vs Charlotte Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Navy-Charlotte on October 14, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Navy vs Charlotte Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Navy-Charlotte, Navy is the favorite at -160, and Charlotte is +132.

Navy vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Navy 21.6 121 27.6 60 53.0 4 5 Charlotte 18.4 129 27.6 60 51.3 3 5

