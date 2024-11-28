Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Michigan State: (-120) | Rutgers: (+100)

Michigan State: (-120) | Rutgers: (+100) Spread: Michigan State: -1.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +1.5 (-110)

Michigan State: -1.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +1.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Michigan State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Michigan State is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Michigan State has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, five of Michigan State's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Rutgers' record against the spread in 2024 is 3-5-0.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Rutgers has two wins ATS (2-2).

Rutgers has seen five of its eight games go over the point total.

Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spartans win (58.7%)

Michigan State vs Rutgers Point Spread

Rutgers is a 1.5-point underdog against Michigan State. Rutgers is -110 to cover the spread, and Michigan State is -110.

Michigan State vs Rutgers Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Michigan State-Rutgers game on Nov. 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Michigan State vs Rutgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Michigan State-Rutgers, Michigan State is the favorite at -120, and Rutgers is +100.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan State 19.8 121 24.7 68 47.0 11 Rutgers 26.7 80 24.7 68 46.5 11

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Michigan State vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.