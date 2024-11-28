Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Michigan State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Michigan State: (-120) | Rutgers: (+100)
- Spread: Michigan State: -1.5 (-110) | Rutgers: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Michigan State vs Rutgers Betting Trends
- Michigan State is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- Michigan State has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This year, five of Michigan State's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Rutgers' record against the spread in 2024 is 3-5-0.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Rutgers has two wins ATS (2-2).
- Rutgers has seen five of its eight games go over the point total.
Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Spartans win (58.7%)
Michigan State vs Rutgers Point Spread
Rutgers is a 1.5-point underdog against Michigan State. Rutgers is -110 to cover the spread, and Michigan State is -110.
Michigan State vs Rutgers Over/Under
A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Michigan State-Rutgers game on Nov. 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Michigan State vs Rutgers Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Michigan State-Rutgers, Michigan State is the favorite at -120, and Rutgers is +100.
Michigan State vs. Rutgers Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Michigan State
|19.8
|121
|24.7
|68
|47.0
|11
|Rutgers
|26.7
|80
|24.7
|68
|46.5
|11
Michigan State vs. Rutgers Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Stadium: Spartan Stadium
