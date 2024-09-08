menu item
NFL

Michael Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Michael Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Michael Wilson put up 76.5 fantasy points last season, 56th among all NFL wide receivers. The Arizona Cardinals WR is currently the 66th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Michael Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points76.518356
2024 Projected Fantasy Points69.718377

Michael Wilson 2023 Game-by-Game

Wilson accumulated 19.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 76 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Commanders1.942190
Week 2Giants5.633560
Week 3Cowboys8.622860
Week 4@49ers19.677762
Week 5Bengals1.821180
Week 6@Rams6.243620
Week 7@Seahawks2.653260
Michael Wilson vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Wilson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Michael Wilson583856537
Trey McBride10681825311
Chris Moore352242401
Zay Jones6434321210

Want more data and analysis on Michael Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

