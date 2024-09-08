Michael Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Michael Wilson put up 76.5 fantasy points last season, 56th among all NFL wide receivers. The Arizona Cardinals WR is currently the 66th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Michael Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 76.5 183 56 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 69.7 183 77

Michael Wilson 2023 Game-by-Game

Wilson accumulated 19.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 76 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1.9 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 5.6 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 8.6 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 19.6 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 6.2 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 2.6 5 3 26 0 View Full Table

Michael Wilson vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Wilson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Michael Wilson 58 38 565 3 7 Trey McBride 106 81 825 3 11 Chris Moore 35 22 424 0 1 Zay Jones 64 34 321 2 10

