Mets vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets face the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs White Sox Game Info
- New York Mets (71-64) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-105)
- Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: WPIX
Mets vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-220) | CHW: (+184)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Mets vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 6-9, 4.36 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-2, 2.96 ERA
The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (6-9) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (0-2). Quintana's team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Quintana's team has won 46.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-7). When Martin starts, the White Sox are 1-4-0 against the spread. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for five Martin starts this season -- they lost every time.
Mets vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (55.5%)
Mets vs White Sox Moneyline
- The Mets vs White Sox moneyline has New York as a -220 favorite, while Chicago is a +184 underdog at home.
Mets vs White Sox Spread
- The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Mets are -137 to cover, and the White Sox are +114.
Mets vs White Sox Over/Under
- Mets versus White Sox on August 31 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.
Mets vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (55.3%) in those games.
- New York has not lost in four games this year when favored by -220 or better on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 131 opportunities.
- The Mets have an against the spread record of 62-69-0 in 131 games with a line this season.
- The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 123 total times this season. They've gone 24-99 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, Chicago has an 8-40 record (winning just 16.7% of its games).
- The White Sox have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-67-5).
- The White Sox have put together a 53-78-0 record ATS this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (149) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Lindor will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with six doubles, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .242 with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .230 with a .406 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.
- Nimmo has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.
- Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 103 hits.
- Winker has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with two doubles and two RBI.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.391) while leading the White Sox in hits (113). He's batting .237 and with an on-base percentage of .290.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 124th and he is 104th in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks while batting .217. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .280.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 113th in slugging.
- Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .313, a team-best for the White Sox.
- Nicky Lopez is batting .236 with 12 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.
Mets vs White Sox Head to Head
- 8/30/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/20/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 7/19/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 7/18/2023: 11-10 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
