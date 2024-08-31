Mets vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets face the Chicago White Sox.

Mets vs White Sox Game Info

New York Mets (71-64) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-105)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: WPIX

Mets vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-220) | CHW: (+184)

NYM: (-220) | CHW: (+184) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

NYM: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 6-9, 4.36 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-2, 2.96 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (6-9) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (0-2). Quintana's team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Quintana's team has won 46.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-7). When Martin starts, the White Sox are 1-4-0 against the spread. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for five Martin starts this season -- they lost every time.

Mets vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.5%)

Mets vs White Sox Moneyline

The Mets vs White Sox moneyline has New York as a -220 favorite, while Chicago is a +184 underdog at home.

Mets vs White Sox Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Mets are -137 to cover, and the White Sox are +114.

Mets versus White Sox on August 31 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Mets vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (55.3%) in those games.

New York has not lost in four games this year when favored by -220 or better on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 131 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 62-69-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 123 total times this season. They've gone 24-99 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, Chicago has an 8-40 record (winning just 16.7% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-67-5).

The White Sox have put together a 53-78-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (149) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with six doubles, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .242 with 29 doubles, 29 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .230 with a .406 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Nimmo has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 103 hits.

Winker has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with two doubles and two RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.391) while leading the White Sox in hits (113). He's batting .237 and with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 124th and he is 104th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks while batting .217. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .313, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .236 with 12 doubles, three triples and 33 walks.

Mets vs White Sox Head to Head

8/30/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/20/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/19/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/18/2023: 11-10 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

