Mets vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mets vs Brewers Game Info

New York Mets (87-70) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-68)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 12-5, 3.29 ERA vs Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 7-11, 4.85 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.85 ERA). Manaea's team is 19-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Manaea's team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-6). When Montas starts, the Brewers have gone 13-15-0 against the spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Montás' starts this season, and they went 5-10 in those matchups.

Mets vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.2%)

Mets vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Brewers, New York is the favorite at -116, and Milwaukee is -102 playing at home.

Mets vs Brewers Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Mets are +150 to cover, and the Brewers are -182.

Mets vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Brewers contest on Sept. 27, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 55, or 60.4%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 52 of 84 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 76-76-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won 34 of the 65 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (52.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Milwaukee has a record of 28-24 (53.8%).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 79 times this season for a 79-69-10 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have an 82-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (163) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 39th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Lindor hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .242 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average is 96th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 124 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Jesse Winker has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated 166 hits with a .364 on-base percentage and a .468 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Brewers. He's batting .281.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .251 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Jackson Chourio has 28 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .274.

Brice Turang has 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 49 walks while hitting .250.

Mets vs Brewers Head to Head

3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/29/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/27/2023: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/26/2023: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/4/2023: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/3/2023: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

