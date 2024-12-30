FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (22-13-2) vs. New York Islanders (14-16-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-146)Islanders (+122)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (69%)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+168 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -210.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Islanders on December 31, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -146 favorite at home.

