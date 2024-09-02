Luke Musgrave 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Luke Musgrave could be a fantasy option for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Green Bay Packers tight end below.

Luke Musgrave Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Musgrave's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 41.2 269 31 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 77.1 172 15

Luke Musgrave 2023 Game-by-Game

Musgrave accumulated 11.1 fantasy points -- three receptions, 51 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 0.0 2 0 0 0

Luke Musgrave vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Musgrave's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Luke Musgrave 46 34 352 1 5 Jayden Reed 94 64 793 8 14 Romeo Doubs 96 59 674 8 18 Dontayvion Wicks 58 39 581 4 8

