Luke Musgrave 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Luke Musgrave could be a fantasy option for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Green Bay Packers tight end below.
Luke Musgrave Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Musgrave's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|41.2
|269
|31
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|77.1
|172
|15
Luke Musgrave 2023 Game-by-Game
Musgrave accumulated 11.1 fantasy points -- three receptions, 51 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
Luke Musgrave vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Musgrave's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Luke Musgrave
|46
|34
|352
|1
|5
|Jayden Reed
|94
|64
|793
|8
|14
|Romeo Doubs
|96
|59
|674
|8
|18
|Dontayvion Wicks
|58
|39
|581
|4
|8
