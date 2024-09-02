menu item
NFL

Luke Musgrave 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Luke Musgrave 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Luke Musgrave could be a fantasy option for you in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Green Bay Packers tight end below.

Luke Musgrave Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Musgrave's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points41.226931
2024 Projected Fantasy Points77.117215

Luke Musgrave 2023 Game-by-Game

Musgrave accumulated 11.1 fantasy points -- three receptions, 51 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles0.02000

Luke Musgrave vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers threw the ball on 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 43.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Musgrave's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Luke Musgrave463435215
Jayden Reed9464793814
Romeo Doubs9659674818
Dontayvion Wicks583958148

Want more data and analysis on Luke Musgrave? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

