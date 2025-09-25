FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are playing the UTEP Miners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-178) | UTEP: (+146)
  • Spread: Louisiana Tech: -4.5 (-108) | UTEP: +4.5 (-112)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Betting Trends

  • Louisiana Tech is 4-0-0 against the spread this year.
  • Louisiana Tech is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Louisiana Tech has had one game (of four) hit the over this year.
  • UTEP has but one win versus the spread this season.
  • As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, UTEP has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
  • One of UTEP's three games has hit the over.

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (60.4%)

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Point Spread

UTEP is the underdog by 4.5 points against Louisiana Tech. UTEP is -108 to cover the spread, and Louisiana Tech is -112.

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Over/Under

Louisiana Tech versus UTEP on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Louisiana Tech-UTEP, Louisiana Tech is the favorite at -178, and UTEP is +146.

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Louisiana Tech27.57214.32948.04
UTEP23.39025.89153.24

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: El Paso, Texas
  • Stadium: Sun Bowl

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP analysis on FanDuel Research.

