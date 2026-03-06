Longwood vs UNC Asheville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament

The No. 4 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-16, 8-8 Big South) will square off in the Big South tournament against the No. 5 seed Longwood Lancers (16-15, 8-8 Big South) on Friday at Freedom Hall Civic Center, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longwood win (50.2%)

Longwood is a 1.5-point favorite against UNC Asheville on Friday and the total has been set at 140.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Longwood is 13-15-0 ATS this season.

UNC Asheville has compiled a 12-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, UNC Asheville is 9-6 against the spread compared to the 5-8 ATS record Longwood racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Lancers have a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-5-0) than they do in road games (6-8-0).

This year, the Bulldogs are 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-7-0 ATS (.462).

Against the spread, in conference action, Longwood is 11-5-0 this season.

UNC Asheville has eight wins against the spread in 16 Big South games this year.

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Longwood has come away with 10 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Lancers have been victorious nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

UNC Asheville has gone 3-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, the Bulldogs have a record of 3-11 (21.4%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Longwood has a 55% chance of walking away with the win.

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville Head-to-Head Comparison

With 78.3 points scored per game and 74.1 points conceded last season, Longwood was 70th in college basketball offensively and 241st on defense.

At 31.4 rebounds per game and 28.6 rebounds allowed, Longwood was 207th and 38th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Longwood was 196th in the nation in assists (13.4 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Longwood was 288th in the nation in committing them (12.3 per game) last year. It was 21st-best in forcing them (14.1 per game).

UNC Asheville gave up 76.6 points per game last year (306th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on offense, putting up 82.2 points per contest (18th-best).

Last season UNC Asheville grabbed 32.3 rebounds per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

UNC Asheville ranked 141st in the country with 14.0 assists per game.

UNC Asheville averaged 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (53rd-ranked).

