Lions vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football
The Detroit Lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers in NFL action on Monday.
Lions vs 49ers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (67.6%)
Lions vs 49ers Point Spread
The Lions are 3.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The Lions are -102 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Lions vs 49ers Over/Under
The over/under for Lions-49ers on Dec. 30 is 50.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Lions vs 49ers Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Lions vs. 49ers reveal Detroit as the favorite (-180) and San Francisco as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.
Lions vs 49ers Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Detroit is 10-5-0 this season.
- The Lions are 7-4 as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- Out of 15 Lions games so far this season, nine have hit the over.
- The 49ers are 5-10-0 against the spread this season.
- San Francisco doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- This year, nine of the 49ers' 15 games have hit the over.
Lions vs 49ers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: DET: (-180) | SF: (+152)
- Spread: DET: -3.5 (-102) | SF: +3.5 (-120)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
