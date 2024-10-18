menu item
NHL

Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Senators Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (3-0) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-2)
  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Lightning (-114)Senators (-105)6.5

Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (51.3%)

Lightning vs Senators Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Lightning vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Lightning versus Senators matchup on October 19 has been set at 6.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Senators Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

