Lightning vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Ottawa Senators is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Lightning vs Senators Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-0) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-2)

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-114) Senators (-105) 6.5

Lightning vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (51.3%)

Lightning vs Senators Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Lightning vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Senators matchup on October 19 has been set at 6.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Senators Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

