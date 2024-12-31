Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-4) are favored (-3) to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (18-13) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on SportsNet LA and FDSOH. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3 227.5 -154 +130

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (51.3%)

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a matchup 22 times this season (22-9-0).

The Lakers are 16-15-0 against the spread this year.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 20 times this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the point total 14 times in 31 opportunities (45.2%).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (14-4-0) than it does on the road (8-5-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in 12 of 18 home games (66.7%), compared to eight of 13 road games (61.5%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (8-6-0) than on the road (8-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have gone over more frequently at home (seven of 14, 50%) than on the road (seven of 17, 41.2%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.6 points, 4.6 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Evan Mobley averages 18.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 57.4% from the floor (10th in NBA) and 43.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Darius Garland is averaging 20.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 68.7% from the floor (second in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.3 points, 2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 26 points, 11.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 52.7% of his shots from the floor.

LeBron James averages 23.5 points, 7.9 boards and 9 assists. He is also making 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 17.7 points, 4.2 boards and 5.5 assists. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gives the Lakers 12.5 points, 5.4 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Dalton Knecht averages 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.