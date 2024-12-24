Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

In Week 17 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), tight end Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Washington Commanders, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (185.9 yards conceded per game).

Considering Pitts for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Pitts vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.44

31.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Pitts has piled up 72.3 fantasy points in 2024 (4.8 per game), which ranks him 17th at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 182 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Pitts has been targeted 12 times, with six receptions for 49 yards and zero TDs, leading to 4.9 fantasy points (1.6 per game) during that stretch.

Pitts has posted 5.8 fantasy points (1.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 17 targets into seven catches for 58 yards and zero TDs.

The high point of Pitts' fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 21.1 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed four balls (on five targets) for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown catch by 21 players this year.

Washington has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

Five players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

