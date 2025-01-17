Knicks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSN

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-19) are 3.5-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (27-15) Friday, January 17, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSN. The over/under is 222 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3.5 222 -168 +142

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70.9%)

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Knicks have compiled a 21-20-1 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 40 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 40 chances.

The Timberwolves have gone over the point total 52.5% of the time this year (21 of 40 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (50%). It has covered 10 times in 20 games when playing at home and 11 times in 22 games on the road.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 12 of 20 home matchups (60%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 22 games (59.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.211, 4-14-1 record) than on the road (.524, 11-10-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under 57.9% of the time at home (11 of 19), and 47.6% of the time away (10 of 21).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.4 points, 13.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 3 boards and 7.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Josh Hart averages 14.2 points, 9.6 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 56.6% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18 points, 3.1 boards and 3.1 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16 points, 1.9 assists and 4.6 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 25.9 points, 5.7 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 4.2 triples per contest (second in NBA).

The Timberwolves get 19.5 points per game from Julius Randle, plus 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10 points, 10.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 63.8% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

Per game, Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Jaden McDaniels gets the Timberwolves 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

