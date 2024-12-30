Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

In Week 17 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), QB Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Washington Commanders, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (185.9 yards conceded per game).

With Cousins' next game versus the Commanders, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Cousins vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 0.3

0.3 Projected Passing Yards: 4.65

4.65 Projected Passing TDs: 0.03

0.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

Cousins is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 44th overall, as he has posted 176.3 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Cousins has tallied 18.4 fantasy points (6.1 per game), as he's piled up 701 yards on 58-of-93 passing with one touchdown and seven picks. As a runner, he's tacked on three rushing yards on four carries.

Cousins has generated 33.5 fantasy points (6.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,180 yards on 99-of-158 passing, with one touchdown and nine picks. As a runner, he's tacked on three rushing yards on five carries.

The highlight of Cousins' fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, when he racked up 34.4 fantasy points with 509 passing yards, four TDs, and one pick.

From a fantasy perspective, Kirk Cousins delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.1 points) in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 245 yards and zero touchdowns with four picks.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Commanders have allowed a TD catch by 21 players this season.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Five players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kirk Cousins?