NHL
Kings vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Senators Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (13-8-3) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-11-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-128)
|Senators (+106)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (58.6%)
Kings vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Senators are -230 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +184.
Kings vs Senators Over/Under
- The Kings-Senators matchup on November 30 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.
Kings vs Senators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Senators reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-128) and Ottawa as the underdog (+106) on the road.