Kings vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators.

Kings vs Senators Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (13-8-3) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-11-1)

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-128) Senators (+106) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (58.6%)

Kings vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Senators are -230 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +184.

Kings vs Senators Over/Under

The Kings-Senators matchup on November 30 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Kings vs Senators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Senators reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-128) and Ottawa as the underdog (+106) on the road.

