NHL

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads playing on Friday, up against the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (12-8-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-9-3)
  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-192)Ducks (+158)6.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (64.6%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Kings are +134 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -164.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on November 29, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Ducks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -192, and Anaheim is +158 playing at home.

