NHL
Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29
The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads playing on Friday, up against the Anaheim Ducks.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (12-8-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-9-3)
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-192)
|Ducks (+158)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (64.6%)
Kings vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Kings are +134 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -164.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on November 29, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Ducks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -192, and Anaheim is +158 playing at home.