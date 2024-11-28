Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads playing on Friday, up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (12-8-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-9-3)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-192) Ducks (+158) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (64.6%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Kings are +134 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -164.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Ducks on November 29, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Ducks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -192, and Anaheim is +158 playing at home.

