Khalil Shakir 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, Khalil Shakir is the 54th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 58th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 74.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Khalil Shakir Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Shakir's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|74.1
|189
|58
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|107.3
|132
|50
Khalil Shakir 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 11 versus the New York Jets, Shakir posted a season-high 17.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: three receptions, 115 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 2
|Raiders
|7.1
|1
|1
|11
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|0.5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|1.3
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|3.5
|4
|4
|35
|0
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|9.2
|6
|6
|92
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Khalil Shakir vs. Other Bills Receivers
The Bills, who ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Shakir's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Khalil Shakir
|45
|39
|611
|2
|2
|Dalton Kincaid
|91
|73
|673
|2
|9
|Curtis Samuel
|91
|62
|613
|4
|15
|James Cook
|54
|44
|445
|4
|6
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.