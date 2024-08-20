Khalil Shakir 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, Khalil Shakir is the 54th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Buffalo Bills player was 58th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 74.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Khalil Shakir Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Shakir's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 74.1 189 58 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 107.3 132 50

Khalil Shakir 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 11 versus the New York Jets, Shakir posted a season-high 17.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: three receptions, 115 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 7.1 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1.3 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3.5 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 9.2 6 6 92 0 View Full Table

Khalil Shakir vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills, who ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 53.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Shakir's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Khalil Shakir 45 39 611 2 2 Dalton Kincaid 91 73 673 2 9 Curtis Samuel 91 62 613 4 15 James Cook 54 44 445 4 6

