NFL

Khalil Herbert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Going into the 2024 season, Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Khalil Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points92.516040
2024 Projected Fantasy Points124.811136

Khalil Herbert 2023 Game-by-Game

Herbert accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 124 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Packers8.4927053064
Week 2@Buccaneers5.8735031058
Week 3@Chiefs1.5731022035
Week 4Broncos18.2181030541122
Week 5@Commanders7.61076030076
Week 11@Lions4.11635032041
Week 12@Vikings3.8624022038
View Full Table

Khalil Herbert vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears threw the ball on 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 51.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Herbert's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Khalil Herbert1326112154.6
D'Andre Swift2291,0495354.6
Roschon Johnson813522114.3
Tyson Bagent23109244.7

Want more data and analysis on Khalil Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

