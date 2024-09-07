Khalil Herbert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2024 season, Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Khalil Herbert Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|92.5
|160
|40
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|124.8
|111
|36
Khalil Herbert 2023 Game-by-Game
Herbert accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 124 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Packers
|8.4
|9
|27
|0
|5
|3
|0
|64
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|5.8
|7
|35
|0
|3
|1
|0
|58
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|1.5
|7
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|35
|Week 4
|Broncos
|18.2
|18
|103
|0
|5
|4
|1
|122
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|7.6
|10
|76
|0
|3
|0
|0
|76
|Week 11
|@Lions
|4.1
|16
|35
|0
|3
|2
|0
|41
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|3.8
|6
|24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|38
Khalil Herbert vs. Other Bears Rushers
The Bears threw the ball on 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 51.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Herbert's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Khalil Herbert
|132
|611
|2
|15
|4.6
|D'Andre Swift
|229
|1,049
|5
|35
|4.6
|Roschon Johnson
|81
|352
|2
|11
|4.3
|Tyson Bagent
|23
|109
|2
|4
|4.7
