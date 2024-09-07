Khalil Herbert 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Khalil Herbert Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Herbert's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 92.5 160 40 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 124.8 111 36

Khalil Herbert 2023 Game-by-Game

Herbert accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 124 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Packers 8.4 9 27 0 5 3 0 64 Week 2 @Buccaneers 5.8 7 35 0 3 1 0 58 Week 3 @Chiefs 1.5 7 31 0 2 2 0 35 Week 4 Broncos 18.2 18 103 0 5 4 1 122 Week 5 @Commanders 7.6 10 76 0 3 0 0 76 Week 11 @Lions 4.1 16 35 0 3 2 0 41 Week 12 @Vikings 3.8 6 24 0 2 2 0 38 View Full Table

Khalil Herbert vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears threw the ball on 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 51.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Herbert's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Khalil Herbert 132 611 2 15 4.6 D'Andre Swift 229 1,049 5 35 4.6 Roschon Johnson 81 352 2 11 4.3 Tyson Bagent 23 109 2 4 4.7

