Kentucky vs Brown Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The Brown Bears (7-4) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) at Rupp Arena on December 31, 2024.

Kentucky vs. Brown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Brown Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (91.5%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Kentucky-Brown spread (Kentucky -22.5) or over/under (154.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Kentucky vs. Brown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Brown is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 22.5-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's more often than Brown covers as an underdog of 22.5 or more (never covered this season).

At home last season, the Wildcats sported a worse record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-4-0).

The Bears have been better against the spread at home (4-2-0) than on the road (2-3-0) this year.

Kentucky vs. Brown: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has come away with seven wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wildcats have been a -7692 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Brown has won 75% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-1).

The Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +2200 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 98.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Brown Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky averages 89.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per contest (226th in college basketball). It has a +196 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Otega Oweh leads Kentucky, scoring 16.2 points per game (170th in the nation).

Brown's +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.8 points per game (254th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (143rd in college basketball).

Kino Lilly Jr.'s 20 points per game leads Brown and ranks 18th in the nation.

The Wildcats prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. They are collecting 38.8 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.3 per outing.

Amari Williams is 30th in college basketball play with nine rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Bears record 33.2 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Aaron Cooley's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank 111th in college basketball.

Kentucky ranks 19th in college basketball with 107.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 111th in college basketball defensively with 87.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears' 93 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 256th in college basketball, and the 89.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 146th in college basketball.

