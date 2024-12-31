Kansas vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The Kansas Jayhawks (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) hope to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) on December 31, 2024.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Game time: 2:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (95.1%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Kansas-West Virginia spread (Kansas -12.5) or over/under (142.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Kansas vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

West Virginia has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, West Virginia is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 4-2 ATS record Kansas racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

In home games last season, the Jayhawks had a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-7-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Mountaineers had a better winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than away (.222, 2-7-0).

Kansas vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (80%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -1000 or better.

West Virginia is 2-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 90.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas has a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.2 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and is giving up 66 per outing to rank 60th in college basketball.

Hunter Dickinson's 15.5 points per game lead Kansas and are 215th in the nation.

West Virginia's +150 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (137th in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (29th in college basketball).

Javon Small leads West Virginia, recording 19.7 points per game (21st in college basketball).

The Jayhawks pull down 34.4 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Dickinson averages 10.3 rebounds per game (ranking 11th in college basketball) to lead the Jayhawks.

The 33.2 rebounds per game the Mountaineers accumulate rank 177th in the country. Their opponents record 33.6.

Amani Hansberry averages 6.6 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball) to lead the Mountaineers.

Kansas averages 102 points per 100 possessions on offense (73rd in college basketball), and gives up 85 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

The Mountaineers average 97.8 points per 100 possessions (154th in college basketball), while giving up 80.6 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

