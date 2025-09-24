FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Kansas vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kansas vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Kansas vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Kansas: (-196) | Cincinnati: (+162)
  • Spread: Kansas: -5.5 (-105) | Cincinnati: +5.5 (-115)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Kansas vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Kansas has two wins against the spread this season.
  • Kansas has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
  • One of Kansas' four games this season has gone over the point total.
  • Cincinnati owns two wins against the spread this season.
  • Cincinnati is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • A pair of Cincinnati three games in 2025 have hit the over.

Kansas vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jayhawks win (64.9%)

Kansas vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is the underdog by 5.5 points against Kansas. Cincinnati is -105 to cover the spread, and Kansas is -115.

Kansas vs Cincinnati Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Kansas-Cincinnati on Sept. 27, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Kansas vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Kansas is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +162 underdog.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Kansas37.32116.54252.54
Cincinnati40.35713.31550.83

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: TNT
  • Location: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Kansas vs. Cincinnati analysis on FanDuel Research.

