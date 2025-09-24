Kansas vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Kansas vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kansas: (-196) | Cincinnati: (+162)

Kansas: (-196) | Cincinnati: (+162) Spread: Kansas: -5.5 (-105) | Cincinnati: +5.5 (-115)

Kansas: -5.5 (-105) | Cincinnati: +5.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Kansas vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

Kansas has two wins against the spread this season.

Kansas has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

One of Kansas' four games this season has gone over the point total.

Cincinnati owns two wins against the spread this season.

Cincinnati is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

A pair of Cincinnati three games in 2025 have hit the over.

Kansas vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jayhawks win (64.9%)

Kansas vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is the underdog by 5.5 points against Kansas. Cincinnati is -105 to cover the spread, and Kansas is -115.

Kansas vs Cincinnati Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Kansas-Cincinnati on Sept. 27, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Kansas vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Kansas is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +162 underdog.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kansas 37.3 21 16.5 42 52.5 4 Cincinnati 40.3 57 13.3 15 50.8 3

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Stadium: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

