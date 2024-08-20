Jayden Reed 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed was the 34th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 29.1 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jayden Reed Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Reed's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 153.2 67 18 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 117.2 120 40

Jayden Reed 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Reed finished with 20.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 29.1 6 4 138 1

Jayden Reed vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Reed's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jayden Reed 94 64 793 8 14 Romeo Doubs 96 59 674 8 18 Dontayvion Wicks 58 39 581 4 8 Christian Watson 53 28 422 5 13

