Jayden Reed 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, the Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed was the 34th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 29.1 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jayden Reed Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Reed's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|153.2
|67
|18
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|117.2
|120
|40
Jayden Reed 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Reed finished with 20.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|29.1
|6
|4
|138
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jayden Reed vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers, who ranked 12th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Reed's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jayden Reed
|94
|64
|793
|8
|14
|Romeo Doubs
|96
|59
|674
|8
|18
|Dontayvion Wicks
|58
|39
|581
|4
|8
|Christian Watson
|53
|28
|422
|5
|13
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Jayden Reed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.