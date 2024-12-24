Jayden Daniels Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will play the Atlanta Falcons and their 21st-ranked pass defense (223.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Daniels' next game versus the Falcons, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Daniels this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Daniels vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.8

20.8 Projected Passing Yards: 219.03

219.03 Projected Passing TDs: 1.69

1.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.11

43.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Daniels has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 21.3 fantasy points per game (319.7 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

Through his last three games, Daniels has connected on 74-of-100 throws for 690 yards, with 10 passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 85.6 total fantasy points (28.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 181 rushing yards on 29 attempts with one TD.

Daniels has accumulated 1,156 passing yards (121-of-170) with 13 TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 129.4 fantasy points (25.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 273 yards rushing on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

The peak of Daniels' season as a fantasy producer came against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, as he tallied 34.4 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jayden Daniels had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up 5.2 fantasy points -- 2-of-2 (100%), 6 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 50 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed three players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to five players this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.