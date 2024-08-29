Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the 45th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Seattle Seahawks player was 51st among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 86.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith-Njigba's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 86.8 169 51 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 120.6 115 38

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 Game-by-Game

Smith-Njigba picked up 12.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 1.3 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 3.4 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 1.0 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 0.5 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 4.8 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 12.3 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 9.6 4 3 36 1 View Full Table

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Smith-Njigba's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jaxon Smith-Njigba 93 63 628 4 10 D.K. Metcalf 119 66 1114 8 23 Tyler Lockett 122 79 894 5 12 Noah Fant 43 32 414 0 2

