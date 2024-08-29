Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the 45th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Seattle Seahawks player was 51st among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 86.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Smith-Njigba's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|86.8
|169
|51
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|120.6
|115
|38
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 Game-by-Game
Smith-Njigba picked up 12.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|1.3
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3.4
|6
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|1.0
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|0.5
|6
|3
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|4.8
|5
|4
|48
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|12.3
|7
|4
|63
|1
|Week 8
|Browns
|9.6
|4
|3
|36
|1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Other Seahawks Receivers
The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Smith-Njigba's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|93
|63
|628
|4
|10
|D.K. Metcalf
|119
|66
|1114
|8
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|122
|79
|894
|5
|12
|Noah Fant
|43
|32
|414
|0
|2
Want more data and analysis on Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.