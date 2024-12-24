Jared Goff Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Quarterback Jared Goff faces a matchup against the third-ranked passing defense in the NFL (183.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Goff vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Passing Yards: 262.98

262.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.86

1.86 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.11

8.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Goff is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and eighth overall, as he has posted 288.5 total fantasy points (19.2 per game).

Through his last three games, Goff has completed 93-of-132 passes for 1,113 yards, with 11 passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 88.4 total fantasy points (29.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 19 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Goff has compiled 116.1 fantasy points (23.2 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 140-of-202 throws for 1,603 yards, with 13 touchdowns and one interception. He's added 20 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The peak of Goff's fantasy campaign was a Week 15 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he went off for 494 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero picks (for 41.1 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 13 rushing yards on two attempts (6.5 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 10, when he managed only 7.8 fantasy points -- 15-of-30 (50%), 240 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown catch by 15 players this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one TD versus San Francisco this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the 49ers this year.

