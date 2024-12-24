Jameson Williams Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will take on the third-ranked pass defense of the San Francisco 49ers (183.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Williams vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.38

55.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has compiled 131.3 fantasy points in 2024 (10.1 per game), which ranks him 17th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 81 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Williams has been targeted 20 times, with 13 receptions for 260 yards and two TDs. He has put up 38.7 fantasy points (12.9 per game) during that period.

Williams has put up 50.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 23 passes on 34 targets for 352 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears last week, as he put up 21.0 fantasy points by hauling in five passes (on seven targets) for 143 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Jameson Williams had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he put up just -0.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The 49ers have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

