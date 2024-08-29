menu item
NFL

Jameson Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is the 49th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 56.3 points a year ago (77th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Jameson Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points56.323677
2024 Projected Fantasy Points113.212747

Jameson Williams 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams posted a season-high 11.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: two receptions, 53 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 5Panthers0.23220
Week 6@Buccaneers11.332531
Week 7@Ravens0.06000
Week 8Raiders1.632160
Week 10@Chargers1.822180
Week 11Bears10.432441
Week 12Packers5.132510
View Full Table

Jameson Williams vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions called a pass on 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Williams' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jameson Williams422435422
Amon-Ra St. Brown16411915151023
Sam LaPorta120868891015
Kalif Raymond443548914

Want more data and analysis on Jameson Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

