Jameson Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is the 49th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 56.3 points a year ago (77th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Jameson Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 56.3 236 77 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 113.2 127 47

Jameson Williams 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams posted a season-high 11.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: two receptions, 53 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 0.2 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11.3 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 0.0 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 1.6 3 2 16 0 Week 10 @Chargers 1.8 2 2 18 0 Week 11 Bears 10.4 3 2 44 1 Week 12 Packers 5.1 3 2 51 0 View Full Table

Jameson Williams vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions called a pass on 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Williams' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jameson Williams 42 24 354 2 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown 164 119 1515 10 23 Sam LaPorta 120 86 889 10 15 Kalif Raymond 44 35 489 1 4

