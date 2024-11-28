James Madison vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the James Madison Dukes face the Marshall Thundering Herd.

James Madison vs Marshall Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-162) | Marshall: (+134)

James Madison: (-162) | Marshall: (+134) Spread: James Madison: -3.5 (-110) | Marshall: +3.5 (-110)

James Madison: -3.5 (-110) | Marshall: +3.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs Marshall Betting Trends

James Madison has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, James Madison is 4-5 against the spread.

James Madison has played 11 games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Marshall is 10-1-0 this year.

Marshall has covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this year.

Marshall has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

James Madison vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dukes win (65.5%)

James Madison vs Marshall Point Spread

James Madison is favored by 3.5 points against Marshall. James Madison is -110 to cover the spread, while Marshall is -110.

James Madison vs Marshall Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for James Madison-Marshall on Nov. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

James Madison vs Marshall Moneyline

The James Madison vs Marshall moneyline has James Madison as a -162 favorite, while Marshall is a +134 underdog.

James Madison vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 33.9 24 19.5 19 53.2 11 Marshall 31.6 41 24.0 61 53.9 11

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field

