menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

James Madison vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

James Madison vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the James Madison Dukes face the Marshall Thundering Herd.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

James Madison vs Marshall Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: James Madison: (-162) | Marshall: (+134)
  • Spread: James Madison: -3.5 (-110) | Marshall: +3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs Marshall Betting Trends

  • James Madison has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.
  • As 3.5-point favorites or more, James Madison is 4-5 against the spread.
  • James Madison has played 11 games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Marshall is 10-1-0 this year.
  • Marshall has covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this year.
  • Marshall has seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

James Madison vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dukes win (65.5%)

James Madison vs Marshall Point Spread

James Madison is favored by 3.5 points against Marshall. James Madison is -110 to cover the spread, while Marshall is -110.

James Madison vs Marshall Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for James Madison-Marshall on Nov. 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

James Madison vs Marshall Moneyline

The James Madison vs Marshall moneyline has James Madison as a -162 favorite, while Marshall is a +134 underdog.

James Madison vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
James Madison33.92419.51953.211
Marshall31.64124.06153.911

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth James Madison vs. Marshall analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup