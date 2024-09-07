Jalin Hyatt 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

The New York Giants' Jalin Hyatt could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Jalin Hyatt Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Hyatt's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 37.3 283 97 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 74.4 178 74

Jalin Hyatt 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Hyatt finished with 10.9 fantasy points -- five receptions, 109 yards. That was in Week 12 versus the New England Patriots. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Vikings 0.0 1 0 0 0

Jalin Hyatt vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants threw the ball on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Hyatt's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jalin Hyatt 40 23 373 0 0 Darius Slayton 79 50 770 4 4 Wan'Dale Robinson 78 60 525 1 2 Daniel Bellinger 28 25 255 0 0

