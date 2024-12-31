Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will take on the 10th-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (208 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Hurts worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Giants? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Hurts vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Passing Yards: 207.58

207.58 Projected Passing TDs: 0.89

0.89 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.58

31.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and seventh overall, as he has put up 315.0 total fantasy points (21.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Hurts has generated 56.8 fantasy points (18.9 per game), as he's amassed 409 yards on 40-of-57 passing with four touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 145 rushing yards on 26 carries with two TDs.

Hurts has compiled 706 passing yards (66-of-98) with six TDs and zero picks in his last five games, leading to 89.5 fantasy points (17.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 213 yards rushing on 47 carries with three touchdowns.

The high point of Hurts' fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he completed 80.0% of his passes for 236 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions on his way to 35.1 fantasy points. He also had 37 rushing yards on 10 attempts (3.7 YPC) with three touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts had his worst game of the season in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, when he tallied 4.5 fantasy points -- 1-of-4 (25%), 11 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 41 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Giants have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

New York has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to six players this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus New York this season.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.