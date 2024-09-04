menu item
NFL

Jaleel McLaughlin 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaleel McLaughlin 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin was not highly selected, just the 51st-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). Last week he posted 0.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jaleel McLaughlin Key Fantasy Stats

Check out McLaughlin's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points75.018645
2024 Projected Fantasy Points82.516351

Jaleel McLaughlin 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, McLaughlin finished with 16.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 72 yards; 3 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Seahawks0.81027055028

Jaleel McLaughlin vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how McLaughlin's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jaleel McLaughlin76410175.4
Javonte Williams2177743373.6
Zach Wilson36211025.9
Marvin Mims930013.3

Want more data and analysis on Jaleel McLaughlin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

