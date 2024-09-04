Jaleel McLaughlin 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin was not highly selected, just the 51st-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). Last week he posted 0.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jaleel McLaughlin Key Fantasy Stats

Check out McLaughlin's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 75.0 186 45 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 82.5 163 51

Jaleel McLaughlin 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, McLaughlin finished with 16.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 72 yards; 3 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Seahawks 0.8 10 27 0 5 5 0 28

Jaleel McLaughlin vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how McLaughlin's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jaleel McLaughlin 76 410 1 7 5.4 Javonte Williams 217 774 3 37 3.6 Zach Wilson 36 211 0 2 5.9 Marvin Mims 9 30 0 1 3.3

