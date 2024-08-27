menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Jake Ferguson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jake Ferguson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jake Ferguson is the ninth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after posting 106.1 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, continue reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jake Ferguson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ferguson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points106.11418
2024 Projected Fantasy Points110.91309

Jake Ferguson 2023 Game-by-Game

Ferguson picked up 15.1 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 91 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Giants1.172110
Week 2Jets7.143111
Week 3@Cardinals4.875480
Week 4Patriots7.777770
Week 5@49ers2.833280
Week 6@Chargers1.511150
Week 8Rams10.744471
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jake Ferguson vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys ran 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Ferguson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jake Ferguson10271761523
CeeDee Lamb18113517491231
Brandin Cooks8154657812
Ezekiel Elliott655131324

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup