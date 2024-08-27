Jake Ferguson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jake Ferguson is the ninth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after posting 106.1 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, continue reading.

Jake Ferguson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ferguson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 106.1 141 8 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 110.9 130 9

Jake Ferguson 2023 Game-by-Game

Ferguson picked up 15.1 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 91 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1.1 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 7.1 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 4.8 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7.7 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 2.8 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 10.7 4 4 47 1 View Full Table

Jake Ferguson vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys ran 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Ferguson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jake Ferguson 102 71 761 5 23 CeeDee Lamb 181 135 1749 12 31 Brandin Cooks 81 54 657 8 12 Ezekiel Elliott 65 51 313 2 4

