Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs faces a matchup versus the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (121 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Detroit Lions meet the San Francisco 49ers, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Gibbs a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Gibbs vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.2

19.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 86.95

86.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.82

0.82 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.33

28.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gibbs has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 16.5 fantasy points per game (247.6 total points). Overall, he is 15th in fantasy points.

Looking at his last three games, Gibbs has totaled 58.1 fantasy points (19.4 per game) as he's rushed for 183 yards and scored two touchdowns on 46 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 158 yards on 15 grabs (18 targets) with two TDs.

Gibbs has 88.4 total fantasy points (17.7 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 76 times for 360 yards with four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 184 yards on 20 catches (25 targets) with two TDs.

The high point of Gibbs' fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he put up 28.0 fantasy points with four receptions (on four targets) for 44 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (8.4 points) in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, rushing for 87 yards on nine carries with two catches for 17 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The 49ers have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown reception by 15 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

