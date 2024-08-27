Ja'Marr Chase 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase was 13th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 162.7. Heading into 2024, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
Ja'Marr Chase Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Chase's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|162.7
|57
|13
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|204.0
|46
|4
Ja'Marr Chase 2023 Game-by-Game
Chase accumulated 37.2 fantasy points -- 15 receptions, 192 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|4.1
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|3.1
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|14.1
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|7.3
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|37.2
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|8.0
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|15.2
|12
|10
|100
|1
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Other Bengals Receivers
The Bengals threw the football on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Chase's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Ja'Marr Chase
|145
|100
|1216
|7
|19
|Tee Higgins
|76
|42
|656
|5
|9
|Tanner Hudson
|50
|39
|352
|1
|3
|Trenton Irwin
|32
|25
|316
|1
|6
