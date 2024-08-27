menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Ja'Marr Chase 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase was 13th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 162.7. Heading into 2024, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Ja'Marr Chase Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Chase's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points162.75713
2024 Projected Fantasy Points204.0464

Ja'Marr Chase 2023 Game-by-Game

Chase accumulated 37.2 fantasy points -- 15 receptions, 192 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Browns4.195390
Week 2Ravens3.185310
Week 3Rams14.115121410
Week 4@Titans7.397730
Week 5@Cardinals37.219151923
Week 6Seahawks8.0136800
Week 8@49ers15.212101001
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals threw the football on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Chase's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ja'Marr Chase1451001216719
Tee Higgins764265659
Tanner Hudson503935213
Trenton Irwin322531616

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup