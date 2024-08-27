Ja'Marr Chase 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase was 13th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 162.7. Heading into 2024, he is the third-most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Ja'Marr Chase Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Chase's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 162.7 57 13 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 204.0 46 4

Ja'Marr Chase 2023 Game-by-Game

Chase accumulated 37.2 fantasy points -- 15 receptions, 192 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 4.1 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 3.1 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 14.1 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 7.3 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 37.2 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 8.0 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 15.2 12 10 100 1 View Full Table

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals threw the football on 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Chase's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ja'Marr Chase 145 100 1216 7 19 Tee Higgins 76 42 656 5 9 Tanner Hudson 50 39 352 1 3 Trenton Irwin 32 25 316 1 6

