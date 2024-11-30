menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

The New York Islanders versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

  • New York Islanders (8-10-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-10-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-134)Sabres (+114)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (62.3%)

Islanders vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Sabres are -240 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +190.

Islanders vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Sabres game on November 30, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Islanders vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Islanders vs Sabres moneyline has New York as a -134 favorite, while Buffalo is a +114 underdog on the road.

