    Islanders vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

    Islanders vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

    NHL action on Saturday includes the New York Islanders playing the Buffalo Sabres.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

    • New York Islanders (27-18-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (28-17-5)
    • Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
    • Time: 1 p.m. ET
    • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Islanders vs Sabres Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Islanders (-122)Sabres (+102)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

    Islanders vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Islanders win (54.4%)

    Islanders vs Sabres Puck Line

    • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Sabres are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +180.

    Islanders vs Sabres Over/Under

    • Islanders versus Sabres on Jan. 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

    Islanders vs Sabres Moneyline

    • New York is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +102 underdog on the road.

