Islanders vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

New York Islanders (27-18-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (28-17-5)

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-122) Sabres (+102) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (54.4%)

Islanders vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Sabres are -225 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +180.

Islanders vs Sabres Over/Under

Islanders versus Sabres on Jan. 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Islanders vs Sabres Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +102 underdog on the road.

