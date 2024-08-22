Isiah Pacheco 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco was the 12th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 13.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|169.9
|51
|17
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|194.4
|52
|16
Isiah Pacheco 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Pacheco finished with 22.5 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 130 yards; 7 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Ravens
|13.8
|15
|45
|1
|3
|2
|0
|78
Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Chiefs Rushers
The Chiefs ran 60.4% passing plays and 39.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Pacheco's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Isiah Pacheco
|205
|935
|7
|42
|4.6
|Patrick Mahomes
|75
|389
|0
|13
|5.2
|Samaje Perine
|53
|238
|1
|11
|4.5
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|70
|223
|1
|7
|3.2
