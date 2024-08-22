Isiah Pacheco 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco was the 12th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 13.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 169.9 51 17 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 194.4 52 16

Isiah Pacheco 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Pacheco finished with 22.5 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 130 yards; 7 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Ravens 13.8 15 45 1 3 2 0 78

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs ran 60.4% passing plays and 39.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Pacheco's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Isiah Pacheco 205 935 7 42 4.6 Patrick Mahomes 75 389 0 13 5.2 Samaje Perine 53 238 1 11 4.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 70 223 1 7 3.2

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.