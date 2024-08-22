menu item
NFL

Isiah Pacheco 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Isiah Pacheco 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco was the 12th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and last week he posted 13.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points169.95117
2024 Projected Fantasy Points194.45216

Isiah Pacheco 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Pacheco finished with 22.5 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 130 yards; 7 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Ravens13.81545132078

Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs ran 60.4% passing plays and 39.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Pacheco's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Isiah Pacheco2059357424.6
Patrick Mahomes753890135.2
Samaje Perine532381114.5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire70223173.2

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

