2024 Iowa Football Odds and Schedule

The Iowa Hawkeyes sport a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Iowa 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Illinois State Aug. 31 W 40-0 - - 2 Iowa State Sept. 7 L 20-19 Hawkeyes (-2.5) 35.5 3 Troy Sept. 14 - Hawkeyes (-22.5) 38.5 4 @ Minnesota Sept. 21 - - - 6 @ Ohio State Oct. 5 - - - 7 Washington Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Michigan State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Iowa Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Hawkeyes lost 20-19 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Cade McNamara had 99 yards on 13-of-29 passing (44.8%) for the Hawkeyes in that matchup against the Cyclones, with no touchdowns and two picks. Kaleb Johnson toted the rock 25 times for 187 yards (7.5 yards per carry) with two touchdowns on the ground. He added three receptions for nine yards. Jacob Gill reeled in four balls for 47 yards (averaging 11.8 per catch) against the Cyclones.

Iowa Betting Insights

The Hawkeyes have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

