menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2024 Iowa Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Iowa Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Iowa Hawkeyes sport a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Iowa 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Illinois StateAug. 31W 40-0--
2Iowa StateSept. 7L 20-19Hawkeyes (-2.5)35.5
3TroySept. 14-Hawkeyes (-22.5)38.5
4@ MinnesotaSept. 21---
6@ Ohio StateOct. 5---
7WashingtonOct. 12---
8@ Michigan StateOct. 19---
View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Iowa Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Hawkeyes lost 20-19 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Cade McNamara had 99 yards on 13-of-29 passing (44.8%) for the Hawkeyes in that matchup against the Cyclones, with no touchdowns and two picks. Kaleb Johnson toted the rock 25 times for 187 yards (7.5 yards per carry) with two touchdowns on the ground. He added three receptions for nine yards. Jacob Gill reeled in four balls for 47 yards (averaging 11.8 per catch) against the Cyclones.

Iowa Betting Insights

  • Iowa has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Hawkeyes have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Find even more stats and analysis about Iowa on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Iowa Hawkeyes on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup