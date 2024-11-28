Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Friday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (16-5-1) vs. Florida Panthers (13-9-1)

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-140) Panthers (+116) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.5%)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +172 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -215.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Panthers game on November 29 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -140 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!