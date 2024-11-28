NHL
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 29
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers in NHL action on Friday.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (16-5-1) vs. Florida Panthers (13-9-1)
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Panthers (+116)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.5%)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +172 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -215.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Panthers game on November 29 has been set at 5.5, with -142 odds on the over and +116 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -140 favorite at home.