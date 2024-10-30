Hornets vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 30

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: SportsNet and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (1-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the Toronto Raptors (1-3) on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet and FDSSE. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -6.5 -108 -112 225.5 -108 -112 -260 +215

Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (53.7%)

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Hornets put together a 33-46-3 ATS record last year.

The Raptors had an ATS record of 10-20 as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last year.

A total of 43 Hornets games last season went over the point total.

In 82 Raptors games last year, 43 of them went over the total.

Against the spread last season, Charlotte played better when playing at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.

Last season, Toronto was 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it was 22-19-0 ATS (.537).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges recorded 21.0 points last season, plus 7.3 boards and 3.3 assists.

Brandon Miller's numbers last season were 17.3 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He made 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Nick Richards' numbers last season were 9.7 points, 8.0 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He drained 69.1% of his shots from the field.

Grant Williams posted 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 45.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Last season, Josh Green averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 boards and 2.3 assists. He drained 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes recorded 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley posted 17.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Kelly Olynyk collected 9.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown recorded 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

